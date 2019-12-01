Potter County officials said the new district courts building construction project has advanced to the design development phase.

"It's moving out of the schematic design," Nicholas Wade, the county's maintenance director, said. "They're going to start meeting with the departments to talk about specific office needs, office furniture and talking with me more about mechanical, electrical and plumbing. It's getting more real."

Hellmuth, Obata and Kassabaum, the firm handling the project's architectural design services, previously noted if the design phase is completed February 2020, it is anticipated that construction would begin in April 2020 and be completed in December 2021.

In October, Amarillo city officials approved Potter County's request for vacation of an existing 20-foot alley alley at SE 7th Avenue and Pierce Street. Officials said the county requested the city's abandonment of the alleyway in order to consolidate the entire block as a unified development site for the courthouse construction project.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission said it is of the opinion the alley requested for abandonment no longer serves a public purpose as originally intended and if vacated would not have any detrimental impacts on the area.

"After the first of the year, they're going to start utility relocation," Wade said. "You're going to see what looks like construction, but the building won't be going up for some time. They're going to start tearing it up and moving the water lines to one side and the sewer lines to the other. We're going to have construction pretty soon, and that's exciting."

Potter County officials said the district courts building project stems from the county's strategic plan, which cited replacing the venue as priority one in the wake of HVAC system, sewer, tiles and security issues.

Particulars of the funding initiative, which has been approved via Certificates of Obligation in the amount of $54 million, per Potter County, include starting the process of paying the principal back on Aug. 1, 2021, with interest to be paid semiannually, beginning Feb. 1, 2020. Final maturity would be Aug. 1, 2049.