It’s been about a year now. I was unemployed and had been for the better part of six weeks. I was equal parts stir crazy and anxious. The clock was ticking. The bills were still coming in even more regularly than the, “Sorry, you’re not a good match for this position” notices.

It was a few weeks before Thanksgiving when a door at last opened. I was to interview for a position with UPS called “driver helper.” Thankfully, friends will be glad to know this did not involve operating a UPS truck. Rather, it was a seasonal job where one rides shotgun and makes sure the proper packages get to the proper doorstep in a timely, orderly manner.

It wasn’t necessarily my dream job, but it was gainful employment. The interview process was cut and dried. The job would last only a few weeks, although some went on to full-time employment with the company. The benefits are outstanding. The people work hard. The expectations are clear. The culture is upbeat.

In addition to working on one of those trucks, some driver helpers are entrusted to deliver packages and obtain required signatures when necessary on their own, using carts where a large number of deliveries would be made in a relatively small area. That was a gig I was hoping to experience, but first things first.

Thankfully, I was hired. The final two hurdles were working through a robust online training regimen that included information about what to do and how to handle numerous situations, safety protocols and indoctrination into the world of UPS.

The other was picking up my uniform. Besides my long ago athletic days, I’ve never worn a uniform. Throughout my work career, it’s either been extreme casual (sports writer) or business professional (most every other place). However, if you’re going to be setting foot, even briefly, on others’ property (especially in Texas), you better look like you belong there. After a brief and informal fitting of pants, shirt, jacket and cap, I was good to go.

Over the next few weeks, you may actually encounter one of these driver helpers in the wild. They ride in a jumpseat next to the driver. The door on the passenger side is open, hence the need for a jacket and extensive safety training. The helper works with the driver to organize all packages in a logical order so they can be distributed. UPS is all about precision and operational efficiencies.

I’d cleared every hurdle, even sacrificing my unimpressive goatee (such as it is) to comply with the company’s dress code. I was dressed and ready for action. My son made me feel good about myself when he looked me up and down in uniform and said, “I can respect that.”

Typically, we would work four or so hours per shift, and it would vary from early morning to early evening on weekdays only. The work window might start at 8 a.m. or just after lunch. It depended on the driver and the person who scheduled the driver helpers, who had the important duty of coordinating a lot of part-time seasonal workers with full-time drivers and numerous routes.

With no job prospects in sight at the time of orientation, I said I was available pretty much any time, any day.

My first day turned out to be the day before Thanksgiving. I got a call to meet the driver in southwest Lubbock at 1:30 p.m. We spent about 30 minutes arranging packages according to the route she would be driving and got ready to go. She took one look at my brown dress shoes (meant to match the uniform) and suggested I’d want to wear something more comfortable going forward as there would be considerable time spent afoot.

And that’s exactly what happened over the next three hours. We made dozens of deliveries, placing packages on porches in out-of-the-way places where they could be found by owners and not seen by so-called porch pirates. It was a steady cadence. Stop, grab package, walk quickly to front door, ring doorbell, leave package (except in cases where a signature was required, which the driver handled on this day).

I wish I’d thought to look at my pedometer. It was all business, and I had great admiration for this driver’s ability to maneuver in and out of traffic, negotiate tight turns, jammed parking lots, whatever the obstacle might be. She’d been with the company for some time, so all of this was old hat.

It was certainly a new experience for me, sitting in that jump seat with the late November breeze and low-50s temperature slapping my face. Alas, that turned out to be my one and only day on the job as this opportunity emerged, and I was able to get back into a newsroom – another reason Thanksgiving is special in our house.

I never thought working as a driver-helper was beneath me, and I don’t look down on people who make their living as delivery drivers. I wasn’t raised that way. Work is work, and having watched my father hold down as many as three jobs at a time to support a wife and five kids, I have healthy respect for anybody busting it day in and day out to put food on the table. Work is important, but it should not define us. As the wise pastor often said, “We are human beings, not human doings.”

Regardless of what we do, we should be able to find joy in our work – even if it’s only for a day. If there is no joy, we probably should find something else to do – because there are plenty of other opportunities and avenues waiting to be explored.

Doug Hensley is regional associate editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.