The Ovilla Police Department invites the community to attend its ‘Coffee with a Cop’ community relations event.

“It’s that time again. Time to come meet some of your local Ovilla police officers and enjoy a cup or two of coffee,” the department noted in a Facebook post. “As always, no agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice your concerns and get to know your officers that work hard for the city of Ovilla. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The event takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Heritage Park at 601 W. Main St. in Ovilla.

Coffee with a Cop is a national event aimed at bringing together police officers and the community members they serve to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The ideas started in Hawthorne, California, in 2011, when the Hawthorne Police Department’s officers were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens they served each day.

To learn more, visit http://coffeewithacop.com.