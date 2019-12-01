The city-owned Waxahachie Senior Citizens Center is set to take the construction of its STEM Garden to the next level after receiving a generous gift from the Dallas Mavericks Foundation.

The $10,000 special project grant will further develop the Technology Teaching area of the “Living Today for Tomorrow” Next Generation Education STEM Garden and fund an outdoor touchscreen panel computer.

“The STEM Education Garden will strengthen the Ellis County and surrounding communities through intergenerational learning by providing STEM awareness education for K-12 students and meaningful volunteer opportunities for senior citizens,” noted the city in a Nov. 22 Facebook post. “Rural and underprivileged students will have access to a positive, fun outdoor learning lab which will foster an appreciation for our natural environment and increase STEM knowledge so they will have better career opportunities for the future.”

“Senior citizens also benefit from the program by participating as mentors and teaching assistants by sharing their knowledge and experiences in order to strengthen the bonds between generations,” the city added.

The innovative inter-generational learning environment will help students develop a variety of integrated skills in science, technology, engineering and math through its focus on earth and life sciences, alternative energy, water and soil conservation, and sustainability.

“The Senior Center is so blessed with not only this generous donation from the Dallas Mavericks Foundation but with the amazing support from our community,” Center Director Jeanee Carol Smiles posted. “Come out and tour the project or volunteer for a field trip. Amazing for all ages.”

The Center received a $50,000 check from the DART Foundation in 2017 to help develop the Technology Teaching area.

To learn more, visit stemeducationgarden.org or call (469) 309-4280 for more information.