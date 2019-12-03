A beautiful west Texas autumn day greeted those who attended and participated in the Christmas in Olde Ballinger Christmas parade on Saturday, November 30th.

The parade wound from Railroad Avenue to 9th street to Hutchins before it wound its way back to Railroad Avenue. The parade even featured old Saint Nick riding atop Ballinger Fire Department’s Ladder 1 truck. It was a worthy sleigh for the noble Santa, who waved at everyone and offered Christmas greetings.

The skies were bluebird clear as vendors lined the sidewalks and attendees meandered along from Chad Hardy’s kettle corn south of the courthouse to Curiosities, Cason’ Mercantile and on down the sidewalk.

Every local merchant had their doors wide open to let in the spectacular weather and curious shoppers.

The beautiful weather after a week of colder temps brought everyone, young and old, to watch the parade and do some Christmas shopping. Members of Ballinger’s Chamber of Commerce visited the vendors to ensure everyone had what they needed to make the day a success. Customers streamed in and out of the stores of local merchants, stopping at the various vendors on their way from one store to the next. Everything from makeup to the requisite homemade jams, jellies, chowchow, leather, home décor, scented candles and many other items were available to Christmas shoppers.

The day was capped off with the crowing of 2019’s Little Miss Merry Christmas, McKenna Smith at Pioneer Plaza at 3 o’clock.

Little Miss Merry Christmas crowned

The 2019 Little Miss Merry Christmas contest was hosted on Saturday, November 30th in downtown Ballinger in conjunction with Christmas in Olde Ballinger.

Each contestant added a Christmas Parade float entry and was interviewed by a panel of judges.

A crowning ceremony was hosted at The Pioneer Plaza Gazebo at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Saige Anene, kindergarten daughter of Jamal and Sylvia Anene, was crowned 2019 La Petite Little Miss Merry Christmas. Zoey Vela, 2nd grade daughter of Kayla Mannis, was 1st Runner Up Petite Little Miss Merry Christmas.

Andrea Quinonez, 3rd grade daughter of Amanda and Simon Quinonez, was crowned 2019 Petite Little Miss Merry Christmas. Destiny Vela, 5th grade daughter of Kayla Mannis, was 1st Runner Up Little Miss Merry Christmas.

McKenna Smith, 4th grade daughter of Justin and Meagan Smith, was crowned 2019 Little Miss Merry Christmas.

The Ballinger Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Merchants association would like to extend special thanks to Landy Cason for being the emcee of the crowning ceremony as well as Landon Lynch, son of Reneé Fulton and Logan Lynch, for escorting each contestant at the crowning ceremony.

The sash donations by The Treadmill and tiarra donations by Talented Friends Boutique. Each contestant was given a goody bag of assorted donations by the Downtown Merchants Association.