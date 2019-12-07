The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
• John Anthony Gowin and Modesta Necole Perrie
• Robert Jordan Longoria and Tara Le Shey Henry
• Monte Austin McClure and Morgan Sue Ripple
• Steven Paul Williams and Beverly Leann Weedon
• James Allen Young and Chelsea Marie Smith
• Joshua Terrell Chamblee and Mona Louise Ellington
• Angel Salazar and Acasia Nicole Baker
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
• Gable Lee Perez, assault causes bodily injury
• Madalyn Ladina Perez, assault causes bodily injury
• Randy Lee Perkins, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500
• Reid Darwin Phelps Jr., evading arrest or detention
• Terry Lee Reed Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)
• Tayler Elizabeth Reeves, DWI
• Geneva Ann Rios, DWI
• Christopher Rogers, theft of property greater than $100 less than $750
• Denise Frances Rohner, declaration of nolle prosequi
• Russell Lee Rosenbusch, DWI
• Angelea Michelle Russell, assault causes bodily injury
• Caleb Wayne Salge, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750
• Walter Carl Salyer, declaration of nolle prosequi
• Gable Ramirez Sanchez, DWI
• Jose Emilio Serrano-Navas, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
• Patrick Todd Shannon, declaration of nolle prosequi
• Caghen Reece Seider, DWI, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
• Marvin Don Thompson, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
• Leah Vann, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
• Ruben James Vasquez Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi
• Lino Vizcalla, DWI
• Monica Elaine Villarreal, DWI
• Brandi Gayle Willborn, assault causes bodily injury family violence
• Sheila Ann Willett, DWI second
• David Antoine Williams, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
• Demory Ardell Wilson Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi
• Rumaldo Zapata, DWI
• James Tindle, criminal trespass
• Jacob Alonzo Gomez, declaration of nolle prosequi
• Robert Daniel Brooks, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
• Darlene Marie Stanfield, possession of dangerous drug
• Nicholas Trey Mayon, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750
• William Ryan Archer Wheeler, DWI, declaration of nolle prosequi
• Chance Evans Watkins, DWI
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Paula Seigler et al, tax cases
• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Charles Sullevan, tax cases
• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Gumersindo Rivera et al, tax cases
• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Gary Tiner, tax cases
• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Juan Alejo, tax cases
• Ovation Services LLC vs. David Bergman, real property
• Second Round Sub, LLC Assignee of Synchrony Bank (Walmart Credit Card vs. Misty Day, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Elena Cabrera, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• John Deere Financial F.S.B. vs. Eddie C. Hardy and Jennifer Hardy, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Portfolio Recover Associates LLC vs. Jami Howell, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• U.S. Bank National Association vs. Christina L. Huddleston, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Maria Del Carmel Mondragon vs. Agustin A. Mondragon, divorce
• Stephanie Euvonne Torrez vs. Joe Torres Jr., divorce
• The State of Texas vs. Kevin Peek and W.W. Currin, judgment Nisi
• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Nathaniel Lynn Robertson el al, tax cases
• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brian Evans, tax cases
• Wilmington Trust National Association as owner for UCL funding trust vs. Glenn Mueller, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Lisa Ann Donovan Ind and as next friend of K.A.C., a minor vs. Tephen Brouillard, Nancy Broullard and Allison Emery as next friend of P.E., a minor, transfer from Potter County
• Discover Bank vs. Ivan G. Parsons, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Carlos Escobar, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Juan Robles Gonzalez, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• TD Auto Finance LLC DBA Chrysler Financial vs. William Stephens, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Second Round Sub LLC assignee of Comenity Bank (The Buckle) vs. Colt Greenrock, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Best Med Inc. vs. Solomon Gurwitz DBA Oasis Healthcare Partners, Southwest, contract-consumer/commercial debt
• Keith Hetzel, Stacee Hetzel and CarolAnn Hetzel by and through her next friend Keith vs. Kenneth Nabers, injury or damage with motor vehicle
• Finley Bruce Deffenbaugh vs. Celinda Deffenbaugh, divorce