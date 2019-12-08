Jacqueline Martinez, a student at Global High, has been named a Semifinalist for the 2020 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

More than 1,900 high school seniors were selected as semifinalists from a pool of 93,075 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

The Semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.

Global High School senior Jacqueline Martinez will be moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States.

With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years.