Waxahachie Navarro College prides itself on being a part of the thriving local community. With their family-friendly events — including games, crafts and sweets — it’s no wonder many see every function as a complete hit. Their newest gathering, cleverly called "Beauville," proved no exception.

The Dec. 4 event was filled with storytimes, different themed games, train rides and, most importantly, pictures with Santa.

The entire campus came together to decorate what resembled "Whoville" in the Navarro halls. Painted cardboard houses soon surrounded the outside of the campus, and pictures of the Grinch were posted all around.

"This event is a great way to connect with our community and get everyone excited for Christmas," Gracie Ellard, President of Waxahachie Navarro’s Student Government, said.

This was also a fantastic opportunity to showcase Navarro to any upcoming high school graduates, according to Ellard.

“It’s important for us to show that we like to have fun too, and we’re just as important and substantial as the main Corsicana campus,” Ellard commented while helping with decorations.

The kids loved all of the fun games and crafts that Navarro had to offer. From cookie decorating to toss games, Navarro’s Beauville was an absolute success. One of the best attractions was an entertaining train ride to meet the one and only Santa.

There was also live music from local musician Josh Jaccard and Christmas music in every fun room. With beautiful decorations all around, it was hard to not feel the exciting Christmas spirit.

All the staff helped out for this event, even dressing as Whoville characters.

“The staff really enjoyed dressing up as Who people," Erin Green, the coordinator of Beauville, stated. "Our lovely cosmetology students did a fabulous job with makeup and hair.”

She also delved deeper into some of the activities around the campus stating, “we had our Nurses WhoCare Center, so the kids got to go into the nursing lab and look at the patients, who were Grinch, Santa Claus and Max the dog. The back of building C ... also had ornament making and Chemistry Magic, where one of our instructors was doing a demonstration with the kids.”

Children also enjoyed taking pictures with all of the staff and had a great time with Navarro’s mascot, Beauregard the Bulldog, who made a guest appearance dressed as Max from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."