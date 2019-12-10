It’s a team that has weathered a tough start against superb competition. And one that is starting to figure it out as the all-important district season nears.

The Lady Cougars blasted away on visiting San Isidro Tuesday, issuing forth with a very solid performance all around, following a victory the last time out over Rowe. Slowly, but surely, North is building for the league wars.

“We are improving with every game, working on chemistry,” said Coach Jenny Garcia. “We’re working together and every time we win, we get some more confidence. These games matter but they don’t, because what we are pointing toward is district.”

The 31-6A fight begins Nov. 17 at Vela and based on their recent exploits, the Lady Coogs are feeling like they can contend for the first time in a few seasons. And Tuesday against San Isidro, there were several snapshots capturing the vibe.

Perhaps the most symbolic came at the end of the first half. Having worked out of an early 8-2 hole North was now in charge, parlaying a 10-0 run into a 23-15 lead. Then the home girls slipped a bit, giving up consecutive turnovers, leading to four late Tiger points. But like the perpetual motion machine she has been for four seasons, senior Miranda Gaytan had the magic potion. First, she jumped into the passing lanes in the backcourt, deflecting the ball away and gathering it into cruise to an uncontested layup. Then, after another forced miscue, Gaytan whipped a feed to a slashing Julia Santamaria, who converted at the buzzer to recap the lost four points.

A second key point had erupted earlier in the half when junior Odalis Luna slipped in a couple of three-point bombs and another J to rally her side. Luna has some tasty AndOne in her game, and she came through when the Lady Coogs needed a spark. Her second long one made it 23-15 and segued into the mistake-and-recovery sequence provided by the fabulous Gaytan.

Speaking of Gaytan, she has some family company on this year’s roster, as freshman Zoey Gaytan is coming to the dance these days. After a 10-point performance last week, the newest Gaytan – and one can see the resemblance right off, facially and in terms of energy – made her mark on the game Tuesday with the same sort of hustle and drive that Miranda has shown for so long.

Gaytan 2.0 had two first-period hoops, a steal and a deflection, and played with zero nervousness. She looks like someone who can keep the Gaytan fire burning for another four campaigns. Note number three on this resurgence in progress came from the Little One. In the second quarter, she missed a shot but followed it up, right into a pile of San Isidro kids. Without flinching, Zoey barged to the floor in search of the loose ball, risking life and limb to get it … sound familiar?

“That’s my little munchkin,” laughed the elder Gaytan after the win. “She says she wants to be just like me! Really, I like where our team is at right now, we’re getting the connections right, everyone is bringing something when they come in. We have a big group, everyone plays, and we are starting to have the chemistry.”

It is true: all along the way, the Lady Coogs showed their depth, wearing down a San Isidro crew that shot well early but had fewer subs with which to deal with the constant pressure from fresh North troops. Inside, senior Kaya Leija and junior Sariah Garza combined for eight points and 14 rebounds, and Leija, in particular, was effective in keeping loose balls alive and scoring off second-effort chances on the offensive glass. The team got good scoring nights from Santamaria and junior Josette Aguilar, who pitched in 15 points between them, while freshmen Briseidy Lerma and Samantha Aguilar impressed at times with fleet court speed. Another girl to watch is junior Kayla Ramirez, who was rugged in pulling down five boards.

With the recent hot spell, North has started to plan for the league slog, as noted, and the kids know that behind a few frontrunners – Weslaco and EHS – there are playoff spots there to be snagged. It all starts Nov. 17 at Vela, where the Lady Coog will get a shot at starting the race with a bang.

Sometimes it doesn’t matter who you contest in non-district; the good teams know they are playing against themselves, seeking to execute and compete with desire, whether it’s San Antonio Clark, San Isidro, or whoever. North is fine-tuning the effort, integrating a deep bench of hustlers, and all told, it’s a group that is intent on breaking into the conversation.

“We’re working hard, seeing where we fit, and it’s all good right now,” said Miranda Gaytan, who finished with 11 points, to seven for her little sis. “Like I said, we’re making the connections, we’re starting to do things we haven’t done in a few years.”