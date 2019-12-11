There were no big surprises in local election filings for the March 3 Texas primaries.

Local candidates who filed for a place on the ballot did so with the Erath County Republican Party.

When the filing deadline arrived Monday evening, all local incumbents had filed for re-election.

Here is a look at how it all shook out:

• District Attorney Alan Nash (no challenger)

• County Attorney Lisa Pence (no challenger)

• Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates; challenger Kent Howell

• Erath County tax assessor Jennifer Carey (no challenger)

• Commissioner Precinct 1 Dee Stephens; challenger Terry Truss

• Commissioner Precinct 3 Joe Brown; challenger Justin Slawson

• Constable for Precinct 1 Jason Schipper (no challenger)

• Constable Precinct 2 Jonathan Walden and Ryan Gibson

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 3.

Early voting takes place Feb. 18-28.

UPCOMING FORUMS AND A VISIT FROM GOV. ABBOTT

The Erath County Republican Party is planning on hosting two forums - one for local races and another for statewide races - at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, and Monday, Feb. 10, at SISD’s Bond Auditorium.

The E-T will bring you additional details on these events as they become available.

Local Republicans are planning to roll out the red carpet for Gov. Greg Abbott when he comes to Stephenville on Feb. 25.

“This will be the first time in more than 30 years that a Texas governor will be in Stephenville,” said Erath County Republican Party chairman Gil Parks. “This will be an evening event and a fundraiser for the local Republican Party.”

The E-T will bring you more details on this event in the coming weeks.