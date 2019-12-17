“The End of the Year is Near”, and that’s important for Property Owners who want to claim their property taxes as a deduction on their 2019 Federal Income Tax Return.

J. Sidney Vela, Chief Appraiser and Tax Assessor/Collector for the Jim Wells County Appraisal District, is reminding all property owners in the area, “Your 2019 Property Taxes must be paid by Dec. 31, to be able to claim them as a deduction on your 2019 Federal Income Tax Return.”

The Appraisal District office is located inside the 1st Community Bank Building in Alice at 1600 E. Main St. in Suite #100. The entrance to the Appraisal District Office is through the West side of the bank building on Stadium Street. The office’s normal business hours are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Appraisal District Office will be closed all day on Tuesday, Dec. 24th through Thursday, Dec. 26th for the Christmas Holiday. The office will reopen on Friday, Dec. 27th and will remain open during the Noon Hour on Friday, Dec. 27th through Tuesday, Dec. 31th. The Office will then be closed all day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 for the New Year’s Holiday. The Office will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 for normal business hours.

Taxpayers are urged: “Don’t Wait until the Last Day to Pay Your Taxes”, as lines are expected to be long and you could be waiting in line for thirty minutes or more. Payments sent in by mail must be addressed to P.O. Box 607, Alice, Texas 78333-0607. Mail-in payments must be postmarked, by the U.S. Post Office, and dated no later than December 31, 2019. Electronic payments may also be made on the Appraisal District’s Website at “www.jimwellscad.org”.