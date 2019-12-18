Two people were killed and a child was injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday night in Lubbock County.

Joshua John Hinojosa, 24 of Petersburg, and Eva Margarita Corona, 39 of Smyer, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported about 9:43 p.m. on FM 789 about six miles south of Petersburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe Hinojosa was driving a vehicle north in the southbound lane of FM 789 when he struck a 2017 Jeep driven by Corona.

"Both vehicles spun clockwise approximately one time while remaining connected to each other and traveling northeast on the roadway," reads a preliminary accident report from the DPS. "Both vehicles came to rest partially on and off of the east side of the roadway and both vehicles caught fire."

A passerby pulled an 11-year-old boy from Smyer out of the Jeep. The child was injured and taken to University Medical Center where he remained in unknown condition Wednesday.

Both drivers remained in their respective vehicles. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to extensive damage, the make and model of Hinojosa’s vehicle were not immediately known.