A pellet gun brought to Smylie Wilson Middle School led to the arrest of a student Tuesday in Lubbock.

According to an email to families sent by principal Kelly Brownfield, the pellet gun was brought on campus and violated Lubbock ISD’s zero-tolerance policy. Brownfield states that no threats were made, though the violator, who was not named, was arrested and faces severe disciplinary action.

“Please talk to your student about the importance of telling an adult if they see something out of the ordinary,” said Brownfield in an email. “And also the severity of consequences taken against anyone who brings any type of weapon on campus.”

The incident comes nearly two weeks after a student was arrested for bringing a gun to Smylie Wilson Middle School in a backpack.