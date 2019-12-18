Holly Jolly Holiday Market

Get gifts, stock up on local food at our FINAL MARKET OF 2019!

This beautiful winter weather has put all of our dozens of Vendors in a very merry mood! Today at Market find all varieties of festive and special winter products made and grown especially for your holiday celebrations and actvities.

HOLIDAYS AT THE DOWNTOWN FARMERS' MARKET

The Corpus Christi Downtown Farmers' Market

Planning for a holiday feast? The Downtown Farmers’ Market is your one-stop shop for all of your cooking needs. Whether you need something for the main course, ingredients for a delicious side or something sweet for after the meal, you’re sure to find it here. And don't forget about getting something to bring to your holiday parties and family get-togethers. You'll find a wide selection of ready-made treats, ideal for taking with you to any holiday event. Read on for a run-down on all of the foods that can be found at your local farmers’ market.

As always, you can find plenty of fresh produce at the Downtown Farmers’ Market. Terra Madre will have zucchini, yellow straight neck squash, turnips and more at their booth. Over at Srubar Cottage’s booth you’ll find greens like kale, swiss chard, lettuce and Napa cabbages, in addition to fresh citrus, which includes lemons, grapefruit and oranges. The Learning Garden will be bringing longevity spinach, radishes and a variety of herbs, such as sage, marjoram, rosemary and oregano.

Whether you’re looking for beef, pork or lamb, Turkey Hollow Farm has got you covered. They carry grass-fed and finished beef, pastured pork, and grass-fed lamb in a wide variety of cuts. They also now have nitrate-free sausage, in both link or pan-form. If you’d like some free-range chicken eggs, you can find some at Terra Madre’s booth. Since we won’t be having market on either December 25th or January 1st, it’d be a good idea to stock up on enough meat and eggs to last you through the holidays. Since locally raised meats are sold frozen, it’s easy to stock up on everything you'll need until we return to market on January 8th... Read more about holiday specialties at Market TODAY!