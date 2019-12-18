Roger Dale Hudson was born in Cleburne, Texas, to Albert E. Hudson and Fay Thompson on January 14, 1944. Roger was called home on December 14, 2019, at the age of 75.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading. His biggest passion was being his great-grandchildren’s number one fan. He also enjoyed coaching youth football for over 30 years.

Roger is preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Mike Woodard; son, Ricky Hudson; great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Davis.

He is survived by his brothers Jackie Hudson, Eddie Hudson and Danny Hudson; son and daughter in law, Roger and Kimberley Hudson; grandchildren Amber, Haley, TJ, Bailey, Brian, Danielle, Trey, Morgan and Logan; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home.

Services to celebrate Roger's life are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019, graveside at the Waxahachie City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie. www.waynebozefuneralhome.com