Tarleton State University will close all facilities for winter break beginning Monday, Dec. 23. Campuses and other operations will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.

Campus dining services are closed and reopen for brunch at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. All other dining locations, including the Barry B. Thompson Student Center’s Texan Star Food Court and Study Grounds Café in the Dick Smith Library, resume normal operating hours Monday, Jan. 13.

The Barry B. Thompson Student Center, including the Tarleton Food Pantry and the Tarleton Campus Bookstore inside, close for the holiday break at noon Friday, Dec. 20, and reopen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

The Dick Smith Library in Stephenville as well as the Rickett Library on the Fort Worth campus will be closed from 5 p.m. Dec. 20 until 8 a.m. Jan. 2. The libraries will resume interim hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Normal hours resume at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.

Tarleton’s Recreational Sports Center and Campus Recreation Department close at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, operating on a modified schedule until normal hours resume Jan. 10. Holiday operating hours Jan. 2-10 are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-8p.m. Saturday.

For an emergency on campus during winter break, contact the University Police Department at 254-968-9265 or dial 911.