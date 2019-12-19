Bee Cave’s Great Divide Drive low-water crossing will soon undergo an engineering study before a design can be proposed to the city.

The crossing — located in the Homestead neighborhood — has been part of city and county discussions for over a year as local leaders work to find a solution that would keep residents safe and still make the neighborhood accessible.

A $185 million county bond approved in 2017 included funds to improve drainage and stream crossings. The low-water crossing on Great Divide Drive was included in the project list and was high on the county’s priority list because of its potential danger to residents.

The neighborhood is only accessible through Great Divide Drive, and the low-water crossing there sometimes floods, making it difficult for emergency responders to enter the subdivision.

A bridge could help solve the flooding issues the area faces during rain events, officials have said.

County engineers recommended building a “500-year bridge” that was expected to measure more than 500 feet long and would stand about 13 feet tall, with an additional 4.75 feet in height for railings and material.

But many residents opposed the bridge, saying they had concerns for safety, loss of property value, environmental impact and the potential change to the dynamic of the neighborhood, so the city decided it would annex the bridge.

Annexing the bridge gives Bee Cave the flexibility to do what it wants with the crossing and allow residents to have more input in the design, officials have said.

Local solutions have been put into motion until a larger, long-term solution can be determined. The city and the Texas Department of Transportation installed an electronic water gauge at the crossing so residents are able to monitor water levels during a rain event. The city is also trying to secure an emergency-only access road that would allow emergency vehicles to access the neighborhood in the event of a flood.

The city annexed the road in September and solicited proposals for engineering services in October. Three firms— Freese and Nichols, Saxon Loomis, and Miller Gray— submitted bids for the project. Miller Gray performed the county’s study.

Saxon Loomis was selected for the job Dec. 10, said Mayor Monty Parker.

“They will present us with designs and ideas for the bridge,” he said.

City Manager Clint Garza was authorized to negotiate a contract with the firm.

In other action, the council also approved a site plan amendment for the construction of a pedestrian bridge connecting two office spaces stretching from the top floor above Chisos Grill to the top floor above what used to be a furniture store, across the street from the Whole Foods building.

Parker said the Galleria’s largest tenant is American Campus Communities, a national developer for student housing apartment communities, and the company has expanded into two buildings, which the bridge will connect.