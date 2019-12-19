For the first time in almost five years, the West Lake Hills Police Department is at full force.

On Dec. 11, the city swore in its newest officer, Alex Melinn — the missing puzzle piece to a fully staffed police unit. Melinn comes with years of experience working for the Ionia County Sheriff’s office in Michigan and most recently for the Rollingwood Police Department.

To be considered fully staffed, the Police Department must have 16 officers including the chief. The department functions with a police chief, a lieutenant, a sergeant, two detectives and two corporals; the remaining nine are patrol officers.

Police Chief Scott Gerdes said in the five years he has worked for the city, the department has been down five or six officers at a time.

“So, this is a really cool event,” Gerdes said. “It’s very exciting.”

Gerdes said there are a few reasons why the Police Department was able to get to this point, attributing the efforts to his police officers, the support of the community and city leaders.

“We have a really good crew working for the department and they are our biggest recruiters,” Gerdes said. “They make it fun to work here, which is a huge plus.”

He added that the West Lake Hills community is also supportive and great to work with. The city’s willingness to implement incentives aimed at recruiting and retaining good officers has also shown some results.

In September 2018, the city adopted a retention and recruitment plan for the police department that included a lateral transfer policy, which allows officers to be paid above the starting salary based on years of experience; a $1,000 sign-on bonus; and the provision of a gun and holster for incoming officers.

The starting salary for patrol officers and certification and holiday pay for officers was also increased. A starting salary for an officer in West Lake Hills was $51,293 per year. Last fall, the city approved raising the starting salary to $53,976 per year.

“We are really grateful to the mayor and City Council for their willingness to try this,” Gerdes said.

With a fully staffed department, Gerdes said that means faster and more efficient responses to calls and being out in the community more.

“The bulk of the officers answer calls,” he said. “It is their full time job to be out there answering calls and helping people with their issues. At full force, it allows us to give better coverage and service to residents. It's a win for everybody.”

Moving forward, Gerdes said the department is looking forward to the possibility of a new building and offices that could be part of a bond election in May. He said the unit is also looking to kick start a citizens police academy and reserve program.