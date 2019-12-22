America gives great effort to honoring its veterans, and one can find any number of quotations by the most notable people who have ever lived – such as Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, and John F. Kennedy – endorsing the idea. When asked his or her personal preferences regarding being honored, I find the veteran frequently will think, and speak, vicariously for their comrades who gave that “last full measure of devotion.” In so doing the veterans often say that just to be remembered as having served is important and to know that those principles – primarily freedom – upon which the nation was founded are still being maintained.

I have come to believe that there is a third honor that most veterans desire but one that is less obvious because it requires the veteran’s death before it can be given. I speak, of course, of military honors rendered at the veteran’s funeral. Originating in traditions established centuries – even millennia – earlier, military honors are the farewell of fellow members of the profession of arms to a departed comrade. The appropriateness of such honors has long been known and was officially recognized by the United States Congress when, in the National Defenses Authorization Act of fiscal year 2000, it legislated that, upon request of the next of kin, all eligible veterans MUST receive military funeral honors when they pass on. Title 36, Chapter 10 US Code 1491 reads the same.

At a minimum, military funeral honors consist of the folding and presenting of the US Flag to the Veteran’s family and the playing of Taps. The US Navy tradition of sounding the bell and the 21-gun salute are included at times. To be done properly-an absolute imperative-a funeral detail must consist of at least three members. The challenge of this process lies in personnel availability for several reasons, which a brief look at numbers will illuminate.

The US Military peaked at around 16 million during World War II and has experienced other similar peaks during the Korean Conflict (5.7 million) and the Vietnam War (8.7 million). These high personnel numbers inexorably move toward the day when each will become a funeral requiring military honors. Meanwhile, as the number of funerals increases, the number of active military personnel decreases. The active military strength today is approximately 1.35 million. So, while the number of veterans’ funerals increases, the number of active duty personnel declines. The culmination of the problem lies in the fact that the law stated above only applies to active duty personnel, not those retired. The answer to the problem is veterans volunteering to assist.

Having twice commanded Air Force units much like Amarillo Air Force Base in its heyday I can appreciate the problem from the active duty force perspective. The manpower required is significant.

The scope of the problem locally is shown by credible estimates that there are just under 40,000 veterans in the Panhandle, and that there will be approximately 500 funerals in 2020.

Around 2004 the system was simply broken as many veterans were not receiving military funeral honors for any number of reasons. Colonel Clayton Hoffman, a retired US Army Chaplain, recognized the problem and began an effort to fix it. He enlisted Chief Petty Officer Eloy Heras, US Navy retired, of Canyon VFW Post 430 to help and then recruited Charles Frenzel, Commander of American Legion 54, to join in the effort. After much more preparatory work than can be described here the group was successfully providing military honors for a significant number of veterans’ funerals – 156 in 2014 – and had grown to a total of 68 volunteers, also in 2014. It had become a unified effort by all veterans’ organizations in Amarillo and the number of funerals continued to increase. The volunteer effort was taking on the characteristics of a separate organization and a name for the effort/organization was suggested by Col. Hoffman’s wife, Mary. The name was “Volleys for Veterans” – perfectly fitting and promptly adopted. The numbers trends mentioned earlier have continued as V4V, the shorthand version of the name, will soon have performed some 400 veteran military funeral honors ceremonies during calendar year 2019. It will be difficult to keep such a pace without more volunteers.

Yogi Berra, the famous accidental philosopher, made a comment that comes to mind in thinking of this situation, “Always go to other people’s funerals; otherwise they won’t come to yours.” This piece of fractured logic does a good job capturing the essence of the problem.

If you are a veteran, and are able, please consider joining the effort to give our departing comrades that last message we all hope to hear from our Lord as stated in Matthew 25:21, “Well done, thy good and faithful servant.”

Gen. Robert Dempsey grew up in Floydada, Texas, and, after graduating from the US Air Force Academy, flew the F-4 Phantom in Vietnam, served at USAF Headquarters in the pentagon, commanded several units in the Strategic Air Command and retired as Chief of Staff of Air Mobility Command in 1993.