10:45 a.m. update: A pedestrian was killed after being struck by several vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 35 in San Marcos early Monday, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The pedestrian has been identified but San Marcos police are still looking for and notifying next of kin, city officials said. No charges are expected to be filed for the drivers who struck the pedestrian.

Police responded at 6:10 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-35 just north of Aquarena Springs Drive.

The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down for nearly four hours while authorities investigated the scene, officials said.

City officials said the case is San Marcos’ 12th traffic death so far this year.

Earlier: The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in San Marcos near Uhland Road are closed after a deadly crash, San Marcos officials said.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. and involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, officials said.

San Marcos Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said a person died in the crash.

The area is east of Post Road in San Marcos.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area," officials said.

Heads up morning commuters! I-35 N bound just North of Uhland Rd is closed due to a fatality crash. https://t.co/WejdUqHHcH

— Chief Chase Stapp (@ChiefCStapp) December 23, 2019

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-35 closed at mm 208 in San Marcos due to crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road at Exit 206-Loop 82/Aquarena Springs Dr. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) December 23, 2019