4:25 p.m. update: A dense fog advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Thursday for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory will last until 9 a.m. During an advisory, visibility will be low. Drivers should slow down on the road, use low-beam headlights or fog lights and leave room in between vehicles, the weather service said.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: Merry Christmas, Central Texas! The holiday will be warm and bright!

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny during the day following a pretty foggy morning, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures will increase to a high near 72 degrees, forecasters said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night as temperatures dip to a low around 53 degrees.

The rest of the week will be cloudy and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 52.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 71. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 60. Mostly clear at night with a low around 36.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 58.