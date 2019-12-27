25 years ago:

MARSEILLE, France - Commandos firing guns and stun grenades stormed an Air France jetliner Monday night, killing four Algerian hijackers and ending a three-day Christmas hostage drama without other loss of life.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The $4 monthly premium for medicare will go up to $5.30 starting next July 1.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Now that the year is about over and the President is back from his Warm Springs vacation, some interesting figures can be revealed regarding presidential absences from Washington. During the year 1944, the President has been absent from the White House a total of 25 weeks. He has been in Washington a total of 27 weeks.

100 years ago:

Rev. Bowen, pastor of the Baptist Church, announced last Sunday night that he and wife would be at home to the membership of his church and friends of the church, and at the new home recently completed on Broadway, New Years Eve night, and invited all who wished to call and see the new building.