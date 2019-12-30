On the last day of the year, Grayson County commissioners will consider early voting for the first election in the new year. Commissioners will consider approving the early voting times and locations for the March 3 primary.

Early voting for the primary will start at 7 a.m. on Feb. 18 and continue through Feb. 28.

Registered voters in Grayson County can cast ballots at any one of the five polling places. Those places are the Grayson County Election Administration Office, 115 W. Houston Street in Sherman; the Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison; Pottsboro ISD Administration Building, 105 W. Woodard in Denison; Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main Street in Whitesboro; and Grayson College, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne.

Information provided by Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said that the early voting period begins on a Tuesday this year due to the President’s Day holiday.

Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 through 22 and then from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. The voting hours will return to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the last week of early voting, Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

The last day to register to vote in the November 5 election is Feb. 3, 2020.

For more information see www.co.grayson.tx.us or call 903-893-8683.