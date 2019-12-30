For the first time in its 19-year-run, Grayson County Holiday Lights will hold a reception for the folks that work so hard to keep the lights on.

A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on January 5 at Frontier Village for those who worked the donation booth,and as security, during this season’s run of Grayson County Holiday Lights.

GCHL Elf Services Supervisor Jodi Platt said the event is the first of its kind in connection with the display and is aimed at letting those invaluable volunteers know just how much their time and dedication to the display is appreciated. The money that is taken up by those hard working volunteers is poured right back into the display each year. There is no way that the event would have been able to survive and become the holiday tradition that it has become without those volunteers who give not only of their time, but most importantly, of their holiday cheer despite often working in inclement conditions.

The reception is open to families and will feature light refreshments.