Texas ended 2019 by making a lengthy list of New Year’s resolutions. In 2020, the Longhorns intend to play ferocious defense week in and week out, sort of like what linebacker Joseph Ossai did Tuesday night against No. 11 Utah.
Texas ended 2019 by making a lengthy list of New Year’s resolutions. In 2020, the Longhorns intend to play ferocious defense week in and week out, sort of like what linebacker Joseph Ossai did Tuesday night against No. 11 Utah.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.