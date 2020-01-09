Thursday forecast for Austin: After three days of nice temperatures and sunny skies, Central Texas will have some gloomy weather.

Skies will be cloudy during the day and temperatures will reach a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20% chance of rain will last until 3 p.m.

South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph, forecasters said.

Skies will be cloudy at night and temperatures will decrease to a low around 65 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain chances will return on Friday when a storm system moves through the area, bringing strong winds and possibly hail, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 75. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 56. Northwest winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Clear at night with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 62. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 45.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 70. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 55.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 74.