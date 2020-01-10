A $1,000 college scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Glen Rose High School graduating senior who plans to enter college in the fall of 2020.

The scholarship will be awarded through the J.M. McCroskey Memorial Scholarship Fund of the Somervell County Citizens Association.

J.M. McCroskey was superintendent of the Glen Rose ISD from 1956-74.

The Somervell County Citizens Association will also award a second scholarship, valued at $500, to a senior who expects to study art at the collegiate level.

Recipients will be chosen based on his or her academic performance and general citizenship.

Interested students are encouraged to apply before March 31, 2020 by submitting a summary of academic and extracurricular activities to: Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 828, Glen Rose, Texas, 76403.