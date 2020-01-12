President Trump signed into law several bankruptcy reforms Aug. 23, 2019. These bills are called: the Family Farmer Relief Act, the Honoring American Veterans in Extreme Need Act (HAVEN), and the Small Business Reorganization Act (SBRA).

Family Farmer Relief Act: This act very simply amends the definition of “family farmer” to increase the current debt limitations from $4.4 million to $10 million. As a result, many farmers who were not eligible for relief under Chapter 12 before now are.

Congress recognized that low prices and bad weather have caused many farmers economic stress. This amendment provides needed assistance to farmers restructuring their finances or dealing with tax liabilities.

It is important for farmers to get advice before making decisions about 2020 – particularly if you have carried over 2019 crops and need to liquidate assets to service debt. If approached properly income taxes can be discharged for qualifying family farmers.

This financial planning must occur prior to paying off operating loans. Otherwise, the options available become more limited.

A structured reorganization plan under these new provisions of the Bankruptcy Code will allow many family farmers the opportunity to continue farming. Qualifying farmers with up to $10,000,000 in debt can have their debts restructured -- giving them needed breathing room to keep and maintain their family farms – and also allow them to avoid full payment of income taxes resulting from sales of farm assets.

Eligibility depends upon your personal financial situation. To find out if you are eligible for this relief you should contact your local attorney or tax consultant.

Small Business Reorganization Act: The SBRA does two things. First, it adds a subchapter to Chapter 11 to provide a new option for reorganization of a “small business debtor.” Second, it makes an adjustment to preference laws and the venue statute which governs such cases in bankruptcy courts.

SBRA will allow small businesses with up to $2.7 million in debt a simplified process to receive bankruptcy protection, allowing negotiation with creditors while staying in operation. These provisions may afford timely relief to small agribusinesses in economic distress due to tariffs.

The consensus has been that Chapter 11 is not well-suited for individuals or small businesses. It is too expensive and complicated. The new SBRA is designed to remove the obstacles and streamline the process for qualifying individuals and businesses. It prevents the largest creditors from dominating and controlling the case.

SBRA allows the individual or business to retain management of the assets while the case is administered. It also calls for the appointment of a Small Business Trustee to facilitate the development of a viable restructuring plan and to resolve disputes without the necessity of court hearings that take time and cost money.

Once again getting timely professional advice from your attorney and accountant is critical for success.

Honoring American Veterans in Extreme Need Act:The HAVEN Act amends the definition of “current monthly income” to exclude certain veteran disability and death benefits. This change makes our returning veterans who have carried the burden of foreign wars eligible for bankruptcy relief even if they are receiving monthly payments for their service. Congress believed the old law was unfair and has now made these changes to the law to allow veterans to restructure their finances under the Bankruptcy Code.

Contrary to the old adage about what you don’t know can’t hurt you – often times what you don’t know can prevent you from helping yourself and your family. You should seek information and advice on these new laws so you are aware of the tools available to assist you and your family during these difficult financial times. Congress passed these bankruptcy reforms, on a bipartisan basis, to help our veterans as well as family farmers and small businesses who are on the front lines of America’s international disputes.

David Langston is a local attorney who served as mayor of Lubbock from 1992-96.