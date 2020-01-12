AUSTIN

Meet finalists for

Parks Department job

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host two town hall meetings to introduce the finalists for an assistant director position with the department.

Meetings will be at noon Thursday at the Zilker Botanical Garden Auditorium, 2220 Barton Springs Road; and at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Conley Guerrero Senior Center, 808 Nile St.

Stakeholders can learn about the hiring process and the candidates and provide the hiring manager with feedback. The assistant director will plan, direct and manage the functions and programs of a multi-disciplinary parks and recreation system.

AUSTIN

School district survey

accepted through March 6

The Austin school district 2019–20 Family Survey is available and accepting responses online through March 6.

Families are encouraged to participate to share input on district and campus performance. The survey includes questions about how well school staff and leadership communicate with parents, and how easily parents may communicate about their students and how families learn about programs offered at their school.

The results will help district leadership learn how to improve services for students.

To take the survey: bit.ly/2tFkWFb.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

GOP sheriff candidates

speak at Sunday forum

The North Hays Republican Group will host a candidate forum to hear from Hays County sheriff candidates Gary Cutler and Dave Graham.

The forum will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the Springs, 230 Sports Park Road.

Refreshments will be served.

TAYLOR

Public meetings set

to discuss park planning

The city of Taylor Parks and Recreation Department will host a public meeting to gather input on the future of Bull Branch, Murphy and Fannie Robinson parks as it begins to develop master plans for each park.

A meeting for Bull Branch Park and Murphy Park will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion, 1310 Sycamore St. A meeting for Fannie Robinson Park will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jerusalem Pentecostal Church, 908 E. MLK Blvd.

The meetings will provide residents an opportunity to give input on how best to improve the city’s parks system, recreational facilities and programming.

For information: 512-352-5448.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

Vietnam war veteran James S. Devereaux of Temple turned 88 on Jan. 3.

World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veteran Ed Davis turned 91 on Sunday.

