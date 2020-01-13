A 31-year-old Lubbock man reportedly admitted to detectives that he used chemical cleaning agents to cover up a fatal shooting Friday night at a Central Lubbock home, according to a warrant released Monday.

Calvin Joe Brown Jr., was booked Friday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of tampering with a corpse in connection with the shooting that killed 67-Ronald Sepeda at a home in the 1500 block of 25th Street, the warrant states.

The charge is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Lubbock police were called to a home in the 1500 block of 25th Street where they found Sepeda’s body in an underground cellar outside of the home, officials said.

The caller told police Brown told them he had to shoot someone, the warrant states.

Brown reportedly told investigators he got into a fight with Sepeda and he shot him in self defense. He reportedly admitted to moving Sepeda’s body and cleaning up the blood at the scene, the warrant states.

"The scene showed obvious signs of clean up through chemical agents as well as the removal of evidence in an attempt to conceal the evidence," the warrant states.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Brown soon after.

Brown remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Monday. His bail was set at $100,000.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this case and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Fielding at 806-549-8043.