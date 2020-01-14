Hearing that a team of four students from Glen Rose FFA won the grand champion title in the Project Division at the Somervell County Youth Fair for building a utility trailer may not sound unusual — unless you know that the welding was done by a girl.

Emery Brewer, a 17-year-old junior, teamed with three senior boys — Cole Evert, Jacob Pena and Eberardo Galindo to win the grand champion spot.

Brewer’s interest in welding began about two years ago when she started learning some basic welding skills from her father, Chris Brewer. She enjoyed it and eventually began more in-depth training as a member of Glen Rose High School’s WIT (Workforce Industries Training) class.

“Last year, my ag teacher (Ryan Clarke) almost threw me into it. I started on a basic project,” said Brewer, who resides in Hood County. “He’s been my biggest mentor, and he allowed me to learn new projects and skills.”

Her project last year in the Metalworking Division was a six-person grill.

“I was learning the fundamentals because that was the first metal project I did,” she said, noting that the grill placed third in its class at the big show in Fort Worth, and fourth in class at San Antonio.

The utility trailer required about 800 hours of work to complete by the team overall, Brewer said. There are plans to enter it in the major shows coming soon in Fort Worth, San Angelo, San Antonio and Houston.

“We all worked on this project,” Brewer said of the four-member team. “I helped a lot with the design, but there’s no way I would be able to do this project without them. They did a lot of help with grinding, assembling and cutting metal — a lot of the detailed work.

“My main job was the welding, the design and the fabrication. It was a lot of teamwork — everybody’s hands.”

Brewer said that when she was in junior high and had smaller entries such as a small stool in the woodworking category, she was inspired to do something on a bigger scale when she saw some of the large trailers entered in the metal category. She said she looked up to the students who built the large trailers.

“It’s crazy — now I’m that person the kids look up to,” Brewer said. “It’s so cool to be in that position. I always strived for that grand championship. I always wanted that so bad — putting so much work into it and watching the results.”

Brewer said that in her ag fabricating class there are two other girls — Jacee VanDerbeck and Austin Brown.

Brewer ranks in the top 10 percent of her class scholastically and is a member of the National Honor Society.

She is in her third year competing with the Lady Tigers’ varsity powerlifting team.

Brewer was on the GRHS accounting team that placed third in the regional UIL meet last spring. Also last spring, she was on the GRHS FFA Farm Business Management team that qualified for state.

Her mother is Melissa Ford, who is married to Joe Ford. Her stepmother, Chris Brewer’s wife, is Courtney Brewer.

When the time comes to decide on a college, Brewer said she would like to study manufacturing and mechanical engineering technology.

Here are the results from the Woodworking and metalworking categories in the ag mechanics project division in the 64th annual Somervell County Youth Fair:

PROJECT SHOW RESULTS

Grand champion — Glen Rose FFA (Emery Brewer, Cole Evert, Jacob Pena, Eberardo Galindo), utility trailer

Reserve champion — Glen Rose FFA (Cole Davis, Carter Crabtree, Tegan Stewart), smoker

Woodworking

1. Callyn MIller

2. Sophia Veno

3. Parker Stephenson

4. Zane Douglas

5. Jake West

6. Trenton Veno

7. Jeff Morris

8. Kinley Reynolds

9. Kalen Walker

10. Hunter Douglas

Metalworking

1. Glen Rose FFA (Emery Brewer, Cole Evert, Jacob Pena, Eberardo Galindo), utility trailer

2. Glen Rose FFA (Cole Davis, Carter Crabtree, Tegan Stewart), smoker

3. Glen Rose FFA truck bed

4. Kaleb Baker