Economic Development Corporation Vice President David Silevan chaired the Jan. 7 regular board meeting as President Mark Moss was out of town.

Also present were board members Keith Arsenault, Laura Cooper and Greg McElyea.

Cooper, the EDC secretary who also serves as the volunteer office administrator, reported that the CPS firm of Gary and Brenda McDonald will maintain the organization’s accounts.

Also, there was a meeting with a realtor in regard to purchasing land, and there was communication with Hilltop Securities regarding the issuance of bonds based on sales tax income.

Cooper has been preparing for the Fiscal Year 2019 audit.

Jim Sabonis, of Hilltop Securities, provided information to the board about the process of the EDC issuing bonds. The Board approved that Sabonis present this information to the Van Alstyne City Council. That was scheduled on the City Council’s Tuesday night agenda.

The board also approved the job description for a part-time executive director, which will soon be posted, Cooper said, on the city’s and the EDC’s websites along with that of Texas Municipal League.

The EDC Board has worked without a paid director or staff member for about a year.

They also approved the purchase of property that was discussed in executive session, contingent upon third-party financing, city council approval and due-diligence use of the property.