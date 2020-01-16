Thursday forecast for Austin: It may be time to break out the rain boots, Central Texas! The area could get up to a half-inch of rainfall throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

The day will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain lasting through the evening, forecasters said. Patchy fog will last from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A quarter of an inch to a half-inch of rainfall is possible for the Austin area. Areas west of Austin in the Hill Country could see between a half-inch and an inch of rainfall, the weather service said.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day as a cold front from the Texas Panhandle moves into the area. It was 70 degrees at Camp Mabry at 6:30 a.m., but forecasters expect temperatures to decrease to a high of 59 degrees by noon.

Thursday’s temperatures will be quite the departure from Wednesday, when the Austin area hit a record-breaking high of 80 degrees.

Nighttime will be cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. Patchy fog will return after 2 a.m., forecasters said.

Rain chances will continue through the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Foggy skies before noon, then cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 68. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 54. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 54. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 34.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 39.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 59.