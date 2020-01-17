Staff report

Maggie Meche has a real fish story to tell.

In November, the 10-year-old Prosper resident visited her grandparents, John and Susan Meche, who live at Lake Granbury.

During the visit, the youngster caught a 16.8-pound common carp at the lake, which was certified by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The catch earned the Cockrell Elementary School fourth-grader the 2019 Texas Junior Angler record.

According to Susan Meche, Maggie has fished frequently at the lake throughout her life.

Interestingly, the Texas Junior Angler record had previously been held by Maggie’s cousin, Mitchell Meche, who in 2018 caught a common carp weighing 15.1 pounds, also at Lake Granbury.