25 years ago:

GROZNY, Russia - After weeks of relentless bombing, shelling and rocket attacks, Russia’s military finally seized the symbol of Chechnya’s resistance Thursday, and its troops triumphantly hoisted a Russian flag over the battered hulk of Grozny’s presidential palace.

50 years ago:

SAIGON - The Viet Cong called on its forces Saturday to intensify immediately guerrilla and terrorist attacks on major population areas in South Vietnam to combat America’s program of Vietnamizing the war.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The steel industry, expressing concern over declining coal supplies, tonight invited John L. Lewis to present any new wage demands he may be planning before the present miner’s contract expires.

100 years ago:

A 33-year-old from Oklahoma, a well driller, was killed by becoming entangled in his well machinery last Monday south of Ralls.