Renowned dance company Step Afrika! will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Admission is free and area schools are invited to bring groups to the performance.

Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 as the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. It now ranks as one of the top ten African-American dance companies in the United States.

The company blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, African traditional dance and influences from a variety of other dance and art forms.

Performances integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation.

Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement and cross-cultural understanding. It reaches tens of thousands of Americans each year through a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as a cultural ambassador.

The company holds workshops, residency programs and a variety of arts education activities for K-12 and college students in its home of Washington, D.C., and in cities around the world.