Thursday forecast for Austin: After a gloomy morning, the day will be just peachy!

The day will kick off foggy skies and patchy drizzle, the National Weather Service said. Drizzle will be possible until 8 a.m. and the fog is expected to clear out of the area by 11 a.m., forecasters said.

Partly sunny skies will emerge after that, gradually becoming sunny throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach a high around 67 degrees, forecasters said.

West-northwest winds blowing 5 to 15 mph will become north in the afternoon.

Skies will be clear at night as temperatures decrease to a low near 42 degrees, the weather service said.

Friday will be nice and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 69. Clear at night with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after noon and a high near 66. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 53.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 68.