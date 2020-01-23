



SAN MARCOS

City seeking input

on sidewalk plan

The San Marcos Public Services Department will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St., to seek input to update the city’s Five-Year Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Plan.

Residents, businesses and groups are encouraged to attend to share their ideas for improvements to make sidewalks more accessible, connected and safe for everyone.

The program aims to maintain and install sidewalks in areas without pedestrian facilities. The program installs sidewalks where no right-of-way acquisition or major engineering design is required.

For more information: 512-393-8036 or transportationinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

HAYS COUNTY

School district names

first fine arts director

Superintendent Eric Wright announced that Patty Moreno has been selected as the first fine arts director for the Hays school district.

Moreno is a career professional music educator with nearly 30 years of experience. By accepting the position in the school district, she is returning home to the school district where she started in the teaching profession.

Moreno began her career in 1991 as the music teacher for Kyle and Green elementary schools. In 2008, she became a fine arts coordinator for the Austin school district — her current position— supervising content and writing curriculum for more than 100 elementary music teachers and secondary level choral directors.

GEORGETOWN

State of the City event

takes place Wednesday

Georgetown’s first State of the City is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

The event will highlight major projects and programs completed in 2019, allow attendees to connect with city officials and preview what’s to come in 2020. Attendees will be able to tour City Hall, as well as visit informational tables from various city departments.

The evening will conclude in the Council and Court building, 510 W. Ninth St., with a presentation from Mayor Dale Ross. Child care and refreshments will be provided.

To register: georgetown-stateofthecity-2020.eventbrite.com.

GEORGETOWN

’Basics of Lawn Care’

offered on Saturday

The Williamson County Master Gardener Association will host “Basics of Lawn Care,” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Demonstration Gardens, 3151 SE Inner Loop.

Topics to be addressed include watering, mowing, fertilizing and weed control. The event is free and open to visitors.

After the presentation, attendees can tour the gardens.

For more information: williamson.agrilife.org/events.

