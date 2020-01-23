10:10 a.m. update: All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 North have been reopened, Austin police said.

Earlier: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 North, including its entry ramp at 51st Street, are closed after a truck lost its cargo on the road, Austin police said.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of the highway, which is south of Airport Boulevard near 41st Street, after a call came in at 9:13 a.m.

"Avoid the area, expect delays and plan your route," police said.

UPDATE: The roadway has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened. https://t.co/4o4m1sqiDC

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 23, 2020