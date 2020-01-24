Friday forecast for Austin: Pretty perfect weather will kick off the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies will be coupled with a high temperature of 69 degrees, forecasters said. If you ask us, Friday’s weather seems darn delightful!

The high is a bit warmer than normal for the Austin area. Jan. 24 typically records a high of 62 degrees, according to climate data.

Nighttime will have clear skies and a low temperature near 42 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Increasingly cloudy with a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain before 7 a.m. and a high near 68. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain after 7 a.m. and a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 45.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 47.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 63.