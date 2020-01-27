25 years ago:

The National Rifle Association struck a pact with House Speaker Newt Gingrich that appears likely to postpone until spring a clash over repealing the new ban on assault-style firearms.

50 years ago:

HOUSTON - Seventy-five police and undercover agents dressed in mod garb raided residences and dingy dives early Saturday to pull off one of the largest narcotics raids in Texas history.

75 years ago:

Lubbock County’s 1944 cotton crop soared far above original estimates of agricultural authorities and has also topped the total for the entire 1943 crop, according to a report of ginnings in the county prior to Jan. 16.

100 years ago:

