City Council considering affordable housing project south of downtown

The Round Rock City Council will consider approving an affordable housing apartment complex south of downtown at its Feb. 13 meeting.

Dan Rigney, president and principal of RGC Multifamily, said The Place at Mays Crossing is designed for entry-level professionals, highlighting those in the education, technology and public service professions.

The development is proposed to be partially funded by equity generated from low-income housing tax credits from the state.

In a presentation to the City Council Thursday night, Rigney said throughout his career he has noticed a lack of affordable housing projects for young professionals, including in Round Rock and throughout Central Texas.

“There’s a lot of projects that are built for families and seniors but there’s a piece of our community that isn’t being served,” he said. “Those are our new employees, our young kids that have finished college and they’re starting out in the world.”

Plans for the project slated for 150 Mays Crossing Drive include four or five stories of residential units built on top of a parking garage, Rigney said.

The apartment complex will have 25% studio or efficiency apartments, 6% one bedroom and one bathroom apartments, and 15% two bedroom and two bathroom apartments.

The development will have two interior courtyards for outdoor activities, which will include a pool and pool cabanas, outdoor dining areas, outdoor grills, quiet spaces, a water garden and landscaping.

Rigney said the project will not feature a children’s playground.

“The direction of this project is adult-driven,” he said.

Williamson County gets interest rate last seen in 1956 for road, park bonds

Williamson County sold approximately $348 million in bonds for road and park improvements at the lowest interest rate seen since 1956, county staff said.

The Commissioners Court, which approved the sale this week, cited the county’s AAA bond rating and strong financial stewardship in receiving the low rate. County Judge Bill Gravell said in a county news release that the rating averaged 2.32% for road bonds that were sold.

“According to Bloomberg, the last time the interest rate was this low was in 1956 when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president and Elvis Presley released his second studio album,” he said. “It also was the year that Congress approved the Highway Act, which allowed the U.S. interstate highway system to be constructed. This seems very fitting since the majority of the bonds sold today will be used to increase safety and mobility on our Williamson County roads.”

The bond sales come after voters in November approved two county propositions setting aside $412 million for road construction and improvements and $35 million for county park improvements and land purchases.

In addition to selling road and park bonds, Williamson County refinanced approximately $11.6 million in limited tax refunding bonds, which staff said resulted in the county saving $917,203. Over the course of the bond program since 2004, staff said refinancing debt has saved more than $78 million for the county.

In an assessment, Standard & Poor’s stated Williamson County has a “very strong economy” with “very strong management, with ‘strong’ financial policies and practices.” Fitch stated that “the county would demonstrate strong financial resilience in a moderate economic downturn based on its solid reserves, revenue-raising capacity, expenditure flexibility and budgetary discipline.”

