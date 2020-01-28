January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We also celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. These two events may not seem connected, but actually, they are deeply linked.

Dr. King fought for those most vulnerable, and when we think about human trafficking survivors, they are certainly some of the most vulnerable among us. While any child in any Texas community can fall victim to trafficking, children in the foster care system are particularly susceptible. In the U.S., 60% of domestic child trafficking victims have a history in foster care.

There are many organizations supporting trafficking survivors, but Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA volunteers, support them in a unique way. CASAs are everyday citizens who speak up for the well-being of children in foster care, and work alongside others involved in their lives, to ensure they are safe and supported. For children who are victimized by trafficking, CASAs help them to receive the services they need to heal and provide a consistent, positive adult presence. Simultaneously, CASAs work to help prevent children from falling victim to predators in the first place.

This month, remember Dr. King’s conviction: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?” With Texas leading in human trafficking cases, we urge individuals to become a CASA volunteer, to help protect children in foster care and to help children who have already suffered from these crimes to heal.

Vicki Springs, Texas CASA CEO/Austin