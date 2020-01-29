WEST AUSTIN

Open house Thursday

on Redbud Trail Bridge

The city of Austin has been evaluating options for replacing the Redbud Trail bridge over Lady Bird Lake since 2016. The next public open house for the project will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the O'Henry Middle School Cafeteria, 2610 W. 10th St.

This project is the result of increasing strains on the bridge due to flooding, population growth, the number of vehicles on the road and heightened use. The project is preparing to enter its design phase. For those unable to attend the open house, all open house materials will be available on the project website starting Thursday, 30, including an online comment form.

Information presented, as well as public comments gathered, at the first open house can be found at AustinTexas.gov/RedBudTrailBridge.

AUSTIN

Comment by Sunday

on annual mobility plan

The draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan and an interactive map, outlining projects to be taken up this year with funding from the 2016 Mobility Bond, is available for review and comment until Sunday.

The plan provides an annual “look ahead” at proposed work across Austin that is made possible through the 2016 Mobility Bond. The projects align with the City Council's Austin Strategic Direction 2023 Mobility Strategic Outcome of getting Austinites where they want to go, when they want to get there, safely and cost-effectively.

The feedback form for input on proposed projects is available at AustinTexas.gov/MobilityAnnualPlan.

BUDA

Chronic disease program

offered weekly for seniors

The Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area and the Buda Task Force on Aging have teamed up for a free chronic disease self-management program.

The six-week program will run from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays from Feb. 6 to March 12 at the Municipal Building, 405 Loop St., Building 100. The program teaches older adults, 60 and older, with chronic illnesses the skills needed in the day-to-day management of treatment and to maintain and increase one’s activities.

Space is limited. To register: bit.ly/2vp0fOp.

NORTH AUSTIN

School’s Parent Prom

takes place Feb. 8

Maplewood Elementary School’s Parent Prom will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 8 at Blue Genie Art Bazaar, 6100 Airport Blvd.

The theme for this year’s Parent Prom is “Dazed and Confused: Party at the Moontower.” The Recliners and DJ Girlfriend are set to perform, and the evening will feature a silent auction and raffle.

The Parent Prom is open to the public and free to attend, with a suggested donation of $25. Business and individual sponsorships are available. Proceeds benefit the East Austin school.

For information: bit.ly/2v6Tpx3.

