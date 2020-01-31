The city of Austin’s Communication and Technology Management Department wasted $95,000 of taxpayer money renting a data center it did not use for months, a recent audit shows.

The city auditor’s office investigated the "wasted rent" after receiving an anonymous complaint. It found the Communication and Technology Management Department repeatedly ignored staff concerns raised over the facility’s security and turned a blind eye to worries that sensitive police data would be located at the facility, according to the auditor’s report.

It wasn’t until the department was set to move city data servers from its Waller Creek Center to the new CyrusOne data center in August 2018 that Chief Information Officer Stephen Elkins decided to halt the move after receiving a last-ditch warning from its security team.

In the interim, the city began paying $10,150 in monthly rent that was raised to $15,350 the following April, according to the report. What was supposed to be a two-month delay turned into eight months before the servers were moved into the facility on June 1.

"The problem here is that this is the same concern they knew about the whole time and chose not to act on it," city Chief Investigator Brian Malloy said. "When it was finally time to move, they decided to act on it. That led to eight months of wasted rent."

In 2015, city staff made the determination that the city’s data center was nearing the end of its usefulness and that a new one should be found. The next year, consultants recommended the CyrusOne site.

Less than two months later, on May 11, 2016, concerns were raised in an email about data security compliance, the report said. Those warnings continued throughout 2017, including being raised in a meeting with city stakeholders on security concerns.

The investigation found that staff at Communication and Technology Management operated under the incorrect belief that all of the Austin Police Department’s criminal justice data was held on its own servers. However, other departments, such as municipal courts and human resources, have access to some of this data, creating the potential that some of that confidential information is stored outside of Austin police servers, the investigation said.

Had that data been moved to the new CyrusOne center, the city would have been in violation of federal law, the report states.

"Key members of the (data center relocation) team made mistaken assumptions about the risks associated with the City’s criminal justice data and did not take steps to validate their assumptions of CTM staff’s concerns," the report said.

Shortly after the data center lease contract was signed Dec. 29, 2017, a public safety information technology project manager provided the department’s deputy chief information officer with a list of Austin police applications housed at the city’s data center.

The city of Austin’s public information office refused to provide the American-Statesman the location of the data center citing security concerns. CyrusOne operates two data centers on Metropolis Drive in Southeast Austin, according to the company’s website. The city has paid the company a total of $242,985 since July 2018, according to city financial records.

Communication and Technology Management leaders characterized the auditor’s report as lacking context. They state it was "infeasible" for the department to scour all 80 million files on city servers for sensitive criminal justice data. They also said the lease contract and subsequent contracts were aggressively negotiated, leading to an overall savings of at least $500,000 over the lease’s lifetime, their response said.

The department did perform a one-time check using a third-party software that found only five of the 80 million files had criminal justice information, the response said.

Technology Management also partially blamed staff turnover at police records management and a Texas Department of Public Safety audit of criminal justice data at the Police Department for the delay in addressing concerns over data sensitivity on the city’s servers. That DPS audit found several instances of noncompliance that could threaten the city’s access to FBI criminal justice data used routinely by Austin police and other departments, a September 2019 report said.

Even with the new information, the auditor’s office still found fault with the technology department. "We believe our findings stand," it states.

And cost savings by negotiating cheaper rent at CyrusOne only mitigated losses and did not cancel out waste, the report said.

"The lower lease price negotiated by CTM and focused on in their response simply means the waste accrued at a slower rate and does not negate the waste," the report said.