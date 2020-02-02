AUSTIN

YMCA hosts internet

safety workshops Feb. 11

The YMCA of Austin will host 17 Google “Be Internet Awesome” workshops across Austin on Feb. 11, Safer Internet Day, to teach parents how to instill healthy and responsible internet habits in their children.

The workshops will feature discussion-based, parent-to-parent conversations about how to help children be safe, smart and positive online. Families will learn to teach their children how to communicate responsibly, understand real from fake in the face of phishing and scams, build strong passwords, be positive and kind online and how to discuss questionable content as a family.

Parents will receive free bilingual resources, answers to questions about online safety and digital citizenship, and tools and information to help facilitate discussions at home.

All events are free. For information on events: austinymca.org/be-internet-awesome.

AUSTIN

Reverse Pitch event

happens Feb. 10

Austin’s fifth annual Reverse Pitch competition will award two innovation prizes totaling $20,000 to entrepreneurs with winning business models. Contestants will compete to create a product or service using discarded materials from Austin businesses.

Five businesses and nonprofits will take the stage to pitch their surplus materials to an audience of entrepreneurs at the opening pitch event from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the University of Texas’ Rowling Hall, 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. All are invited to attend the event, but those interested in competing are required to attend. Competitors will then have several weeks from the opening pitch event until the closing event April 27 to create a business model using the chosen surplus material.

To RSVP: ReversePitch.org/events.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II Veteran Robert T. McDaniel of Austin turned 97 on Friday.

World War II veteran Bobby Bridges of Temple turned 92 on Sunday.

We print birthdays for World Wr II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff