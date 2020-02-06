Computer Educators Association Area held their area competition in Banquete on Jan. 22. Jim Wells County 4-H’ers and area schools competed with a total of 26 teams. Youth were in grades sixth through eighth.

The 2019-2020 TCEA Mindstorms Robotics Challenge game is titled, “Bees, Bots and Beyond!”. There are three types of honey bees in a hive: worker bees (nurse bees, house bees, forager bees) drone bees, and a queen bee. The young programmers are charged with creating a robotic honey bee this year. Their robotic honey bee will help the forager bees by gathering pollen, nectar, and water to place them in the correct frames inside of a Langstroth hive.

Jim Wells County 4-H’ers Way Emmie Valadez, , Emma Guerra, Micah Torres, Benjamin Ragland, Michael Govea, Eli Walker, Adam Tijerina, Lucas Walker, Jaime Garza, Kaleb Lewis all competed.

The team of Adam Tijerina, Lucas Walker, Kaleb Lewis, and Jaime Garza placed secon and advanced to state competition which will be held on April 25 In Austin.

The teams are coached John and Jennifer Walker.