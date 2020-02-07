After being named the top grocery retailer in the country last month, H-E-B has given each of its employees a little something extra to show its appreciation: a $100 bill.

H-E-B employees took to Twitter this week to share the news of the surprise bonus:

This is why i love the company i have worked for, for 15 yrs. #HEBProud pic.twitter.com/2NWuOdRqvP

— Itsdaisyliketheflower (@thatgirldeisie) February 5, 2020

HEB the best company hands down. Blue faces for all the partners pic.twitter.com/fFh6y1aM6v

— bummy p. (@PatrykEstrada4) February 5, 2020

no store does more than my heb #HEBproud pic.twitter.com/TP6h9DBB21

— Nomes (@nomarhernandez7) February 5, 2020

H-E-B was voted the #1 grocery retailer in the U.S. so they’re giving every partner a $100 bill. @HEB #HEBPROUD pic.twitter.com/a71F3P0Mh5

— danny; (@tbhdannyx) February 5, 2020

Everyone who works at @heb, over 120,000 Partners, received a crisp $100 bill today in recognition of our 115th anniversary and ranking as #1 retailer in the U.S. #hebproud pic.twitter.com/P77VNUlC6B

— Sonya Georgeff (@segeorgeff) February 6, 2020

The chain was named the top grocery retailer in the country by data science company dunnhumby, which based the ranking off of its retailer preference index. The index looked at factors like price, quality and assortment. The study evaluated more than 60 grocery retailers across the country in compiling its ranking.

H-E-B told mySA that the $100 bills were its way of thanking employees, the "heart and soul of our company," for their "passionate service."