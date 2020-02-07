Lubbock police on Friday released surveillance images and video from a botched armed robbery last month at a tobacco store.

The robbery occurred about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Nothin‘ Butt Smokes in the 5000 block of Avenue A South Drive, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Investigators believe the robber entered through the front door of the building wearing a hood over his head and a mask over his face. He walked behind the counter and attempted to unlock the cash register, but turned the key the wrong way, locking the register.

A 24-year-old woman who was one of two employees in the store confronted the robber, who then displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at her and threatened her, according to a police report. The report states the man twice told her: "Back up, *****! I‘ll ******* shoot you!"

The woman attempted to push the robber back, leading to the robber jerking away and walking quickly toward the door.

Once outside, the robber threatened and pointed the gun at her a second time and fled southbound into the alley behind the back parking lot of Gebo’s in the 200 block of 50th Street. The robber then entered a white, four-door sedan with black wheels and sped away traveling southbound on Avenue A South.

The robber is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s with a thin build. He is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches in height. He was wearing distinct, large square-shaped glasses and has a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information about the robber, their whereabouts or the vehicle should contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

Lubbock police on Friday released surveillance images in connection with a botched armed robbery at a smoke shop on Jan. 20. [Photo provided by Lubbock police]