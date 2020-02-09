By Bryan Alexander

USA TODAY

Oscar night is finally upon us.

In the shortened awards season, the most glamorous night in movies arrives this weekend: the 92nd Academy Awards.

The show is all about the big films. Director Todd Phillips' "Joker" surprised pundits by taking the runaway lead in nominations – 11, including best picture, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. It could be a big night for Phoenix, who appears destined to take the best actor trophy; Brad Pitt, who seems like a lock for best supporting actor in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"; Renee Zellweger, who is poised to take best actress for her role in "Judy"; and Laura Dern, who has swept awards season as best supporting actress in "Marriage Story."

Sunday night's telecast will reveal their fate. We'll handle the Academy Awards questions that have definitive answers now.

How and when can I watch the show?

The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC (7 p.m. CST) and are viewable on the ABC app. Cord cutters be warned, the app will not let you play unless you can authenticate your cable or satellite service. There are other viewing options.

Where can I check out the red carpet?

Red carpet coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. CST on ABC. This livestream can be viewed for free on Twitter via @TheAcademy. E! gets the party started with a red carpet pre-show at noon CST. At 4 p.m. CST, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic begin the celebrity interviews for "E! Live From the Red Carpet."

Who is the host this year?

Nobody. Last year, the Oscars tried the no-host experiment: Queen opened the show with Adam Lambert on vocals, and Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph brilliantly cracked jokes, while insisting to the global audience that they were not hosting. The Academy liked the no-pressure results and decreed no need for an official host for the second year in a row.

Who's performing (and why Billie Eilish)?

As if dominating Grammy night with five awards wasn't enough, the Academy confirmed Billie Eilish will perform Oscar night, even though she doesn't have a contending song. Ditto for Janelle Monáe.

Best song nominees will perform their songs as well, including "Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo singing “Stand Up," Elton John singing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (from "Rocketman"), Idina Menzel going “Into the Unknown” ("Frozen II"), Chrissy Metz singing “I’m Standing With You” ("Breakthrough") and Randy Newman performing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” ("Toy Story 4").

Questlove will appear, and history will be made when Eímear Noone guest-conducts the orchestra, the first woman to do so during an Oscars telecast.

Who will present awards?

Folks looking for their favorite stars to stand at the podium will see, among others, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Keanu Reeves, Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Kelly Marie Tran and Rebel Wilson.

Has the Oscars gone meatless?

Awards shows have moved toward plant-based menus in 2020, starting with this year's Golden Globes. The Oscars are a different beast since they are set in an auditorium. But the food at the pre-show will be vegan. The official after-party, the Governors Ball, hosted by Wolfgang Puck, will lean heavily toward vegetarian dishes. Signature meat dishes, such as spicy tuna tartare and chicken pot pie (Barbra Streisand's favorite), will continue to be served.